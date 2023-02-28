Dobrinka Georgieva 1), J. Scott Yaruss 2), Rositsa Stoylova 3)

1) Medical University of Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

2) Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI (USA)

3) Blagoevgrad (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/for23.110chan

Abstract. Purpose: The main purpose of this study is to apply a multidimensional comprehensive instrument to evaluate the overall impact of stuttering (OASES-A) from the perspective of adults who stutter (AWS) who completed one of two intensive stuttering therapies: The La Trobe prolonged speech program and Van Riper’s non-avoidance approach. Methods: The OASES-A was applied to evaluate participants’ perceptions of their experience of stuttering with the specific aim of compare the changes in the experience of stuttering following two intensive treatments. An essential element in post-treatment evaluation are changes in the speaker’s self-reported quality of life. Results: OASES-A group results regarding the La Trobe and Van Riper intensive treatment outcomes show positive changes in stuttering experience for 27 AWS in four sections: 1) general information on stuttering; 2) reactions to stuttering; 3) communication in daily situations; and 4) quality of life. Conclusions: The article represents the first English-language documentation of the Bulgarian results of OASES-A application of previously conducted intensive treatments. OASES-A outcomes show significantly greater overall improvement and changes in the four sections that relate to the experience of stuttering following two intensive treatments. As a research-based instrument for assessment of quality of life in AWS, the OASES-A was easy to administer and analyze. The OASES-A describes in substantial detail the experience and influence that stuttering exerts on quality of life from the client’s perspective. Its application was preferred because it assists speech-language pathology Master’s degree students to recognize the speech needs, abilities, preferences, and interests of AWS.

Keywords: stuttering; adults; intensive treatment; speech language pathology

