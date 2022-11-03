Dr. Alina Voievoda, Assoc. Prof.1), Dr. Svitlana Pudova, Assoc. Prof.2),

Dr. Oleh Konoshevskyi, Assoc. Prof.1)

1)Vinnytsia Mykhailo Kotsiubynskyi State Pedagogical University (Ukraine)

2) National Pirogov Memorial Medical University, Vinnytsia (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2022-5-6-rea

Abstract.The paper presents the opinions of mathematics teachers regarding expediency and possibility of using computer mathematical games in the educational process. The survey was conducted in urban and rural schools of Ukraine in 2019 (sample size – 48) and 2021 (sample size – 55). Teachers of all age categories and levels of school education (primary, secondary, senior secondary) were involved.As a result of the study, the growing interest of Ukrainian mathematics teachers in computer mathematical games was noted after long-term online learning during quarantine measures on COVID-19. Moreover, some teachers already use computer mathematical games to develop the knowledge and skills of both students (15%) and their own children (40%).However, every fifth teacher does not consider it necessary to use electronic games in mathematics lessons. In general, there is a trend towards their implementation at various levels of education: from school to future teachers training faculties, but there are still a number of unresolved important issues, including didactic ones.

Keywords: computer mathematical games; mathematics teachers of Ukraine; using computer mathematical games; implementation of computer games