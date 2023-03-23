Dr. Agata Skalska

University of Applied Sciences, Düsseldorf (Germany)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-2.03

Abstract. Stefania Wilczyńska was the main educator of the orphanage run by Janusz Korczak (Henryk Goldszmit 1878 – 1942) as director from 1912 – 1942. Unlike Korczak, Wilczyńska only produced a few writings, which are only available in Polish. There is also very little secondary literature on Wilczyńska. This article addresses this research desideratum and aims to broaden the picture of Stefania Wilczyńska and make her known. Not only did Korczak die together with the children, but Stefania Wilczyńska accompanied them as well. She had previously returned from what was then Palestine to stand by Korczak and the children due to the critical political situation. Korczak had numerous other commitments during his lifetime, but Stefania Wilczyńska was the one constant in the orphanage, working and maintaining the organisational structure of the orphanage.

Keywords: Stefania Wilczyńska; Janusz Korczak; Orphanage; Dom Sierot