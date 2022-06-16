Assoc. Prof. Dr. Anzhelina A. Koriakina

North-Eastern Federal University (Russia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2022-02-03

Abstract. The intensification of world processes has acutely raised the problem of transitional or modernizing societies and cultures. In this regard, the question of the culture of a modernizing society is actualized. In the article, the concept of “culture of a modernizing society” through the prism of modernization of a traditional society and ethnical aspect is analyzed. The explanatory cultural concept of the present day is developed. In this context, the main characteristic of a modernizing society is culture. It is revealed that culture of a modernizing society is quite plastic, multicomponent, and includes both traditional and innovative (modern) components. The Yakut culture at the modern stage is observed and it is cleared that the Yakut people are going through the final process of acculturation of the Yakut ethnos and the cultural assimilation of its large part.

Keywords: culture; traditional society; modernization; culture of a modernizing society