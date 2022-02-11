Vesela Ganeva

Plovdiv University Paisii Hilendarski (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/bel2022-3-VG

Abstract. The study traces the interrelationships between literature and the musical forms fugue and passion. Significant for the analysis is the information about the personality of Bach and the science of onomastics. I find a connection between the names of the characters of the novel and the great composer. I initiate a new reading of the traditional musical form of passion and the novel by exploring biblical and musical elements, finding that they are deconstructed by the author to create unconventional meanings.

Keywords: passion; Bulgarian postmodern novel; Emilia Dvoryanova; fugue novel; biblical elements; musical novel; experimental novel; deconstruction; onomastics

Отвори пълния текст