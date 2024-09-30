Bilyana Buzovska, PhD

Prof. Sonya Karabeliova, PhD, Dr.Sc.

Sofia University

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-03-08

Abstract. The main goal of the article is to analyze, systematize, summarize and develop a theoretical model of the downshifting phenomenon as an alternative form of personal fulfillment in contemporary society. Various definitions of the concept are presented, as well as its forms of manifestation; the main reasons for undertaking such a change in lifestyle are described, along with the most common methods for its implementation. The effect which voluntary decrease in income and working hours have on consumer behavior and concern for of the environment are also examined. Special attention is paid to the fundamental characteristics of the phenomenon. An analysis of the value constellation of the voluntary simplicity movement, which is considered its precursor, is also conducted. The various stages through which the individual goes in the process of realizing the need for a career metamorphosis are specified, leading to an increased sense of well-being and improved mental health. The article serves to provide a comprehensive framework for understanding downshifting and its implications, enabling individuals to better address the motivations and outcomes associated with this lifestyle choice.

Keywords: new social phenomenon, downshifting, voluntary simplicity, career metamorphosis, well-being and mental health