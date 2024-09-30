Assoc. Prof. Vihra Naydenova

Sofia University

Assist. Prof. Viktoriya Nedeva-Atanasova

Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

Assoc. Prof. Kaloyan Haralampiev, Assist. Prof. Antoaneta Getova

Sofia University

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-03-09

Abstract. The article presents a contemporary theoretical overview as well as empirical research from 2024 on two important topics for Bulgarian organizations: work-life balance and engagement. It examines the interrelationships between these two phenomena, as well as how and to what extent current workplace status influences them. The scientific empirical study was conducted among 432 employees from Bulgaria. The results of the correlation analysis showed a high positive correlation between the subscales of engagement: Vigor, Dedication, and Absorption (p<0.001). A positive, although weak, correlation was also found between work-life balance and engagement. The results indicated that managers and business owners have the highest level of engagement (p<0.001). The article also discusses approaches for increasing work engagement.

Keywords: work engagement, work-life balance, organisational psychology, Bulgarian managers