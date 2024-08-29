Evgeniya Nikolova

Institute of Mathematics and Informatics – Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Burgas Free University (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2024-4-4-int

Abstract. The article examines the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in higher mathematics education, focusing on the opinions and experiences of Bulgarian students. The research aims to explore how they impact

on personalized learning, student engagement, skill development, and ethical challenges. An online questionnaire with 20 closed questions and three demographic questions distributed among students from three universities in Bulgaria was used for data collection. The analysis shows that students use AI tools such as ChatGPT and Photomath for learning purposes but perceive them more as a supplement to traditional methods rather than a core component of learning. Although 52.3% of respondents believe that AI tools is effective, 34.1% disagree. The students also note that AI tools cannot fully replace human understanding, and there are ethical concerns surrounding its use.

Keywords: artificial intelligence tools, higher mathematics