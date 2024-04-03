Silvena Milanova

Bishop Konstantin Preslavsky University of Shumen (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-2s.08

Abstract. This article examines what constitutes bilingualism in school. What is education for these students. What difficulties do bilingual students face in mathematics and information technology and whether teachers succeed in motivating them. Whether education is important to them and to what extent. Is attention paid to teaching bilingual students? The role of mathematics and information technology (IT) education for the integration of students in a bilingual environment?

Keywords: bilingual students, difficulties, education, motivation, different ways for teaching

