Eng. Jan-Willem Noom

Aeres University of Applied Sciences – Wageningen, Netherlands)

https://doi.org/10.53656/voc22-531cros

Abstract. Not only students, but also teachers in vocational (higher) education work together with people from all kinds of organizations, with different disciplines, cultures and perspectives. International cooperation in a reciprocal way is an important focus in the activities as expended by Aeres University of Applied Sciences. This is also called ‘valorization’: how to give knowledge (sustainably) meaning outside of one’s own primary working environment. Increasingly, this requires boundary crossing competences: differences are useful to achieve innovative results. How can a professional consciously develop these types of competences? Which (learning) activities are needed?

Keywords: boundary crossing; international cooperation; identification; coordination; reflection; transformation; learning mechanisms