Eng. Janneke Camps

Aeres University of Applied Sciences – Wageningen (Netherlands)

https://doi.org/10.53656/voc22-530crea

Abstract. In our floral industry trend is a very important factor. As a university we are very aware of this phenomenon. Design and trends are always moving and changing and we have built this into the teaching program that we offer. We take the students for excursions to visit trend stock marketing, closely follow trend watchers, keeping an eye on the trends of fashion and living. But we have also developed assignments where students do research for innovation at their internship. So we know how to deal with these changes and to prepare students for this phenomenon. In this paper I would like to put forward how and if we can develop mental development and mental flexibility by using creative reflection and thereby preparing students for a fast world.

At this moment we already do train the students to look differently to plant material and technique, in another way of designing and how to make choices. It’s important to distinguish oneself as a florist at this high level (level 5 and level 6) in the floral industry. It’s important to move with trends and have an innovative authentic vision of floral design.

Keywords: plants and flowers; floral design; inspiration; holistic; mental flexibility; trends; fast movement in society; level 5 and 6; passion; professional and branch development; distinguish; future floral industry; reflection; world