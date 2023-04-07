Ekaterina Tomova

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2023-3.06

Abstract. The article presents the results of a study conducted with 240 students from two schools in Sofia (Bulgaria). The aim of the study is to trace the potential educational effect of influencer publications on children in terms of supporting the process of forming social and intercultural competence. Among the main objectives are to trace the impact of influencer publications on children’s attitudes, views, and opinions; to identify the presence or absence of educational potential in the content produced by influencers; as well as to outline recommendations for the beneficial integration of such content in the educational process. The research methods used are theoretical analysis, projective methodologies, and content analysis. The results indicate the presence of educational potential in the content presented by opinion leaders in the direction of facilitating the formation of social and intercultural competence in children.

Keywords: publications by influencers; social competence; intercultural competence; educational effect; educational opportunities