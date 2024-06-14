Dr. Maryna Branytska

Charitable Foundation “Caritas – Кhmelnytskyi UGCC” – Кhmelnytskyi (Ukraine)

Prof. Dr. Svitlana Myronova,

Dr. Svitlana Mykhalska, Assoc. Prof.

Kamianets-Podilskyi Ivan Ohiienko National University – Kamianets-Podilsky (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-5.03

Abstract. Children with autism have significant difficulties in communication, which negatively affects their further development and socialization. The study showed that the comprehension of speech depends on the intellectual level of development of students, speech development in General, and individual characteristics. The concreteness of children’s thinking, its lack of flexibility, and the inertia of neural connections require long-term development of each skill, its retaining in new situations and everyday life. The article presents the results of experimental teaching of speech comprehension development of children with autism according to a special program. Positive learning results let us suggest that children with autism are able to perceive and understand emotions if they are trained for a long period of time. Experimental training aimed at developing the understanding of speech among children with autism has shown that when choosing methods and techniques for working with this category of children, it is necessary to take into account not only autism spectrum disorders, but also the intellectual level of development of students, the speech development, and individual characteristics.

Keywords: autism spectrum disorders, comprehension of speech, communicative activity, severe speech impairment, intellectual disabilities, non-verbal means of communication