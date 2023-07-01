Ivan Lenchuk, Alla Prus

Zhytomyr Ivan Franko State University – Zhytomyr (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-3-6-gra

Abstract. Two approaches for drawing of stereometric objects by a constructive method are presented using algorithms designed to help solve problems in the construction of correct, visual and easy-to-draw drawings. The first approach is based on operations borrowed from engineer drawing, where standardized axonometric projections guarantee the quality of drawings. The second one is based on the experience of many generations of teachers and practitioners. A list of methodological advice has been proposed. The analytical method of reasoning in computational problems is promoted, the method of combining with the image plane is established, which visualizes the way to the result, adds empiricism to the discipline. The presented statistical survey among mathematics teachers demonstrates their attitude to the constructive solution of stereometric problems. The advantages and disadvantages of teaching constructivism methods are highlighted. It has been established that the skills of qualitative drawings contribute to the formation of life competencies of pupils.

Keywords: methodology of geometry; constructivism of geometrical problem; graphic culture; modeling; alignment technique; visualization and visual representation