Assoc. Prof. Dr. Evgeniya Nikolova

Burgas Free University (Bulgaria)

Institute of Mathematics and Informatics – Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-3-5-fli

Abstract. Flipped learning is an educational technique in which students engage with instructional materials outside of class (such as films, texts, or interactive tutorials) while using class time for active learning tasks such as problem-solving, group work, and discussions. Flipped learning can be a particularly effective strategy in the context of school-based mathematics education. By allowing for greater differentiation, engagement, and interactivity, it can help to support the learning needs of all students and promote deeper understanding of mathematical concepts. This article looks at some key aspects of the implementation of the flipped classroom in mathematics education and suggests a possibility for its combination with the traditional model of mathematics education in Bulgarian schools to achieve more efficient and effective learning.

Keywords: flipped classroom; traditional classroom learning; blended learning; mathematics education