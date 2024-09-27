Snejana Dineva

Trakia University of Stara Zagora

https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2024-3-4.01

Abstract. The education system continuously adapts to address abnormal social fluctuations such as pandemic lockdowns, climate change, disasters, and social distractions during war, migration, and more. Remote learning methods have advantages and disadvantages, a topic of discussion among many educators. Education is a critical part of society, ensuring the well-being of humanity. Future models for education refer to potential changes and advancements in the structure, delivery, and access to education. This includes innovations in teaching methods, learning environments, technology integration, and overall educational systems. Future models for education may involve the adoption of new teaching strategies and approaches that cater to diverse learning styles and preferences. This could include personalized learning, project-based learning, and flipped classrooms, aiming to enhance student engagement, critical thinking skills, and knowledge retention. The future of education may shift towards more dynamic and interactive learning environments, which can involve the use of virtual reality, augmented reality, gamification, and immersive simulations to create attractive educational experiences. Education in the future might incorporate innovative technology as a crucial component of the learning process, the use of artificial intelligence, adaptive learning platforms, online collaboration, and digital e-learning resources for content distribution. Technology integration targets to make education more accessible and flexible to individual student needs. Research plays a crucial role in shaping the future of education by notifying evidence-based practices and guiding decision-making processes. The article is a short review that discusses and analyses the differences and preferences between remote digital methods applying during COVID-19 restrictions.

Keywords: Blended learning, hybrid learning, hybrid-flexible education, digital education