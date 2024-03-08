Silvia Gaftandzhieva 1), Rositsa Doneva 1), Sadiq Hussain 2)

Ashis Talukder 3), Gunadeep Chetia 2), Nisha Gohain 2)

1) Plovdiv University “Paisii Hilendarski” – Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

2) Dibrugarh University – Dibrugarh (India)

3) Khulna University – Khulna (Bangladesh)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2024-1-4-stu

Abstract. Globally, the number of online courses offered as electronic versions of conventional learning courses has increased annually over the past decade. A critical variable for measuring the success or failure of these courses is student satisfaction. This paper presents a study which aims to investigate the students’ satisfaction with the quality of an online course supporting training in Object-Oriented Programming performed in blended learning mode. The developed questionnaire allows students to assess the course content and design, course organization, communication and support, and evaluation. Based on the summarized result, recommendations for improving the course quality to meet students’ expectations and needs have been done.

Keywords: blended learning, student satisfaction, survey, quality

