Проф. д.н. Костадин Паев

Югозападен университет „Неофит Рилски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2023-6-3-int

Abstract. Among the emerging trends in history education in the first decades of the 21st century – strengthening of international cooperation in this field, change in value attitudes and orientations, as well as digitization in history education – the subject of this publication is the first trend. The article examines the activity of EUROCLIO and the International Association for History Didactics, their joint work with various organizations and institutions in the implementation of projects and the creation of history textbooks from the beginning of the XXI century.

Keywords: historical education; international cooperation; value orientations; history textbooks; EUROCLIO; International Society for History Didactics