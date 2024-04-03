Michaela Toncheva

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2024-2s.04

Abstract. The given article deals with the issue of mnemonics, their types and their application in the learning process and daily activities. Examples in several languages and for different study subjects and areas are covered. Mnemonic techniques proposed by artificial intelligence are reviewed. The work presents the results of a survey among 301 participants aimed at revealing people‘s awareness of the possibilities of mnemonics and their propensity to use them. The idea that mnemonics in school should be considered from two sides – as a finished product on the one hand and as an author‘s realization on the other hand – has been revealed. Creating your own mnemonics involves high cognitive levels and important soft skills.

Keywords: learning, mnemonics, creativity, memory, artificial intelligence, ChatGPT

