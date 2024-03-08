Nikolay Kasakliev, Elena Somova, Margarita Gocheva

University of Plovdiv “Paisii Hilendarski” — Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2024-1-6-art

Abstract. The contemporary digital world handles tremendous amounts of data, which are exposed to a variety of security threats. IT professionals

are responsible for the protection of information systems, devices, networks, privacy of the collected data. The paper presents a literature review of artificial intelligence (AI) usage in information/cyber security. Themain accent is set to the security threats and vulnerabilities. Some recommendations have been identified to increase the level of information security.

Keywords: artificial intelligence, information security, cyber security, security threats

