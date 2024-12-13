Mila Stancheva

Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-03S-15

Abstract: The paper presents some of the results of an ongoing anthropological study on the socialization of “green” and “sustainable” practices, both in business operations and in citizens’ daily lives. We shed light on controversial aspects of sustainability through presenting and analyzing examples of Bulgarian businesses and their leaders, including freelancers, all of whom explicitly link their work to sustainability. The article focuses on the role of consumption as the main channel for transmitting “green“ messages and policies, thereby altering individuals’ attitudes and behavior, and on how these processes unfold in a digital environment, particularly, and in the broader context of the implementation and socialization of the European Green Deal – a set of political initiatives of the European Commission launched in its efforts to lead the continent to climate neutrality by 2050.

Keywords: sustainable lifestyle, consumer cultures, green transition, social media, EU

