Margarita Gocheva, Assist.Prof.,

Dr. Nikolay Kasakliev, Assoc. Prof., Prof. Dr. Elena Somova

University of Plovdiv “Paisii Hilendarski” – Plovdiv (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2021-6-3-ele

Abstract. The COVID-19 pandemic changed our way of life, affected many industries, and had a major impact on education. The paper presents observations and analyses of the challenges raised by the short adaptation time of the learning process and the caused technical, academic, and communication difficulties. An overview of the distinctive features of e-learning during crises, with special attention to communication, feedback and pedagogical approaches in an electronic environment, has been made. Empirical research of the opinion of students and teachers about online learning was conducted. The used research methods are survey and direct observation. Special attention is paid to the results of the survey, which are presented and discussed in detail.

Keywords: E-learning; Empirical research; E-learning in times of crisis; COVID-19 pandemic