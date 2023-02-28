Assoc. Prof. Dr. Krasimir Harizanov

Konstantin Preslavsky University of Shumen (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-1-6-sev

Abstract. The article discusses some programming environments that can be applied in the 7th grade “Computer Modeling” classes. Attention is paid to the new active programs in the discipline “Computer Modeling and Information Technologies”. A study was conducted to track the attitudes of teachers related to teaching a scripted text programming language in 7th grade.

Keywords: computer modeling; informatics training; Python for middle school

