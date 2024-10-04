Dr. Petya Stefanova, Assist. Prof.,

Prof. Angel Smrikarov

University of Ruse “Angel Kanchev”

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-5s-26-pos

Abstract. This paper is based on a study of the possibilities of using artificial intelligence systems in music education within the degree courses of “Preschool and primary education” and “Primary education and foreign languages.” It is known that in the process of music education without special musical training, future educators as well as teachers face certain challenges. The variety of artificial intelligence systems creates conditions for music education that are more accessible and applicable in different areas of music practice.

The focus of this research is music learning through interaction with music generation systems, in which the learner assumes a new role: from perceiving and performing music, he/she becomes a co-author and co-creator of a musical piece with all the peculiarities and regularities of musical language. The idea of a musical product thus acquires a new meaning and the students develop not only their musical creativity but also their digital competencies.

Keywords: music education, artificial intelligence, music generation systems, music education process, music disciplines, pedagogy

