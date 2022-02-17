Prof. Boryana Tumanova

University of Sofia (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2022-1-5-swi

Abstract. Worrying is the fact that there is a deficit for educational information on health and the role of physical activity for improvining it. Scientists have long found that one of the most risk factors for human health is the lack of physical activity. The development of modern technologies is a growing process in our society and further contributes for the prematurely damaging of the musculoskeletal system. Swimming, as a type of physical activity, gives opportunity for reducing the harmful effects of this process and is a good option for preventing a number of health problems associated with the improper posture while sitting in front of the computer or other smart device. Based on our research’s results were made conclusions focusing on prevention, health support and improving quality of life, by introducing a programme for rising the awareness of the harm and consequences of prolonged sitting in front of computers, as well as avoiding developing dependence on the use of modern technologies and counteracting it through the means of swimming.

Keywords: swimming; prevention; modern technologies; computer

Отвори пълния текст