Dr. Ivaylo Kortezov, Assoc. Prof.
Institute of Mathematics and Informatics,
Bulgarian Academy of Sciences
https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-4-1-tri
Abstract. The paper deals with counting the triples of disjoint non-self-intersecting paths with nodes from a fixed set of labelled points on a circle. Some of the obtained formulae provide new properties of entries in the On-line Encyclopaedia of Integer Sequences, while others generate new entries therein.
Keywords: enumerative combinatorics; non-self-intersecting paths; convex polygons; OEIS