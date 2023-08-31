Dr. Ivaylo Kortezov, Assoc. Prof.

Institute of Mathematics and Informatics,

Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2023-4-1-tri

Abstract. The paper deals with counting the triples of disjoint non-self-intersecting paths with nodes from a fixed set of labelled points on a circle. Some of the obtained formulae provide new properties of entries in the On-line Encyclopaedia of Integer Sequences, while others generate new entries therein.

Keywords: enumerative combinatorics; non-self-intersecting paths; convex polygons; OEIS