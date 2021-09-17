Carmen Rodica Dobre

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2021-03-04

Abstract. Aristotle defined the ethical and intellectual virtues which are recognized as fundamental even today. Contemporary virtue ethics still takes into account Aristotelian virtues. The modern moral philosophers have tried to find new ethical values in a society in which religions are in decline and the old values lost their meaning. The starting point of their research has been Aristotle’s “Nicomachean Ethics” which has remained the most important work in ethics influencing the philosophical thinking until nowadays. This paper seeks to explain the actual importance of the cardinal Aristotelian virtues and how they are seen today.

Keywords: virtue; reason; wisdom; moral virtues; intellectual virtues