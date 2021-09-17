1) Prof. Dr. Roman Dodonov, 2) Prof. Dr. Vira Dodonova,

3) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Oleksandr Konotopenko

1) Borys Grinchenko Kyiv University (Ukraine)

2) National University of Life and Environmental Sciences (Ukraine)

3) Vinnytsia Mykhailo Kotsiubynskyi State Pedagogical University (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2021-03-05

Abstract. A stereoscopic view on a particular historical event, in which contemporary assessments are combined with mental stereotypes of a medieval man, allows a slightly different assessment of the chronicle plot about the posthumous “baptism of bones” of Oleg and Yaropolk, Princes of Kyivan Rus, in 1044. While from theological positions it is perceived as an absurdity and a direct violation of the rules of the church, in the Middle Ages this act did not contradict the mass religious beliefs. From an ethical point of view, the action of Yaroslav the Wise was regarded as concern for the souls of the ancestors who died pagans and therefore did not claim for the salvation. The soteriological optimism that prevailed in the eleventh century in countries of the late Christianization, including Kyivan Rus, gave hope that living people were able to influence the fate of the souls of the dead. From a political point of view, the baptism of the ashes of the ancestors and their reburial in the family tomb of the Princes of Kyiv in the Church of the Tithes was aimed at expanding the circle of heavenly patrons and protectors of the princely dynasty, expanding the period of the Christian history of Kyivan Rus, and, as a result, legitimizing the power of Yaroslav the Wise.

Keywords: Kyivan Rus; Yaroslav the Wise; baptism of relics; mentality; soteriological optimism; ethical aspect; theological aspect; political aspect