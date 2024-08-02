Милен Петров, докторант

Институт за балканистика с Център по тракология „Проф. Александър Фол“ –

Българска академия на науките

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2024-4-2-bur

Abstract. The Crusade of Nicopolis of 1396 can be seen as a turning point in both the crusading movement as a whole, as well as in the Ottoman conquest of the Balkans. In recent decades, quite a few studies examining different crusading contingents – Burgundians, Hungarians, Poles, etc. have been published. In comparison, participants from the Holy Roman Empire attract less interest.

This study aims to present some aspects of the involvement of the Burgraves of Nuremberg from the Franconian branch of the house of (Hohen)Zollern with this crusade. Their politics and the dynamics of their relationship with the rulers of the Empire can be used as a starting point in examining this problem. Their marriage ties with other participants in the crusade of 1396 – the Luxemburgs, the Valois and the Wittelsbachs on the Rhine – are not insignificant in this regard and also offer valuable insight. A closer look at their military activity, both inside and outside the Empire, including crusading traditions and participation in similar campaigns, is used when identifying patterns and possibly, models of behavior. Another important problem is the significance of the campaign for the subsequent relations of the Franconian Hohenzollerns with Emperor Sigismund and King Wenceslaus of Bohemia.

Keywords: Nicopolis, Holy Roman Empire, Burgraves of Nuremberg