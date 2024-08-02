Д-р Ивайло Саралийски

Нов български университет

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2024-4-5-tar

Abstract. This article explores the origins and historical development of Tarot cards. The main theories of the origins of the Tarot are examined, including those linking it to ancient Egypt, medieval Europe and Renaissance Italy. The role of Tarot cards in various cultural and spiritual traditions is also detailed, as well as their influence on contemporary practices in psychology and self-knowledge. Contemporary views of the Tarot are also explored, highlighting the symbolism and functions of the cards, as well as the challenges in their use. In conclusion, the study presents the Tarot cards not only as a tool for divination, but also as a significant element in cultural history and personal development.

Keywords: Tarot, history, origins, Renaissance, culture