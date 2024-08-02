Д-р Светослава Манчева

Пловдивски университет „Паисий Хилендарски“

https://doi.org/10.53656/his2024-4-4-gam

Abstract. Reminiscing about childhood in the city is often associated with memories of places, spaces and games. In this article I will look at childhood in the context of games in the city and its neighborhoods, spaces and quarters. I use anthropological, historical and visual approaches to look at the way children use these spaces to play games. The purpose is to show the connection between places and the so-called „ownership of territories“ as part of creating images of childhood. The focus will be on places for play and neighborhoods as spaces of interaction and sense of belonging. Through the analysis of stories and visual data related to the city of Plovdiv, games and images of childhood from different periods of time will be presented.

Keywords: childhood, play, images, city, spaces