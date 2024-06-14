Dr. Desislava Ivanova, Assoc. Prof.,

Dr. Evgeni Genchev, Assoc. Prof.

Trakia University

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-11-com

Abstract. Our aim was to measure the efficiency of tourist destinations of selected countries from Southern and Southeast Europe. In order to assess the impact of the Covid pandemic on the efficiency of separate destinations we evaluated two year-long timeframes – 2019 and 2021. However, we remained quite cautious in our final assessment, due to the specifics of the tourism sector’s recovery. The study object included 19 countries in Southern and Southeast Europe. In order to complete the set tasks, we went through two stages: first, we formed two separate groups of countries with relatively homogenous indicators (K-cluster), and then we evaluated their relative efficiency, by using the tourism revenue (DEA) as an outcome variable.

Keywords: tourism destination; efficiency; clustering; DEA (data envelopment analysis); Southern; Southeastern Europe

JEL: D61; O47

