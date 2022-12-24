Z. Mateeva1*), E. Batchvarova1), Z. Spasova2), I. Ivanov3),

B. Kazakov4), S. Matev3), A. Simidchiev5), A. Kitev4)

1)Climate Atmosphere and Water Research Institute at Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

2)National Center for Public Health and Analyses at the Ministry of Health

3)Sofia State University, Faculty of Geology and Geography

4)National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

5)The Parliament of Republic of Bulgaria

https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2022-6.04

Abstract. The purpose of this investigation is to review the currently known studies on the meteorological preconditions of COVID-19, and analyze and synthesize the results from the existing research, with a view to further substantiating a methodological approach to assessing the daily meteorological factors of viral particles detention in the open air.

In pursuit of this goal, the present study attempts to derive and differentiate some findings of the recent research from all over the world about weather and climate factors of SARS-COV-2 dispersion in the atmosphere. The results are systematized according to the main climatic elements – air temperature, air humidity, solar radiation and wind speed. Some climatically sensitive social-demographic factors (such as gender, age structure, general morbidity and predisposition to chronic diseases, household conditions, personal habits, educational level and so on) that determine the resistance to COVID-19, are also commented in this study. Last but not least, the issue of scaling up and remote approaches to the study of the climate and COVID-19 relationship was also addressed.

Keywords: COVID-19; air temperature and humidity; solar radiation; wind speed; meteorological factors; social and demographic factors