Prof. Yordanka Angelova,

Vasil Kuzmov, Assist. Prof.

Technical University of Sofia

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2024-3s-10-app

Abstract. Functions and their graphic presentation are some of the most widely used tools in various economic analyses of a business. After a graph is drawn, it is necessary to interpret it correctly in order to accurately assess the situation of the industrial company. The types of functions presented in the paper are viewed in terms of their application in economic analysis. A study of a particular firm has been made, the obtained data has been presented in table form and the graphic approach has been used to depict their functions. The authors have drawn conclusions and have made recommendations.

Keywords: economic analysis, functions, revenue, costs, profit, trend

