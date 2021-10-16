Fateme Moradi

Islamic Azad University – Tehran (Iran)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2021-2-1-com

Abstract. This study was conducted with the aim of evaluating the information literacy and computer literacy of faculty members at Islamic Azad University, in order to provide recommended strategies for improving this skill. In this regard, their level of familiarity and skill in using the data base and research computer was investigated. The research method was descriptive-survey. The population included the university professors at Islamic Azad University of Tehran. The sample included 200 lecturers, 97 of whom were sessional lecturers and 103 of whom were faculty member lecturers. Data collection instruments were two valid questionnaires. Data analysis was performed using Spss, and Amuse software. The research findings showed that there is a significant difference between computer literacy and information literacy among the faculty member lecturers and sessional lecturers. Moreover, it was found that there is a strong relationship between the two variables of computer literacy and information literacy among the lecturers; and that the relationship intensity between the faculty member lecturers and sessional lecturers is not significant in the two groups.

Keywords: computer literacy; information literacy; faculty member lecturers; sessional lecturers; information and communication technology; education