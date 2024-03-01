Prof. Vito Pirelli

Institute for Computational Linguistics “A. Zampolli”

Prof. Svetla Koeva

Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

https://doi.org/10.53656/for2024-01-03

Abstract. The paper presents the bilateral project Assessing reading literacy and comprehension of early graders in Bulgaria and Italy, its aims and expected results, as well as the principles underlying the creation of texts assessing reading literacy in Italian and Bulgarian. The ultimate goal of the project is to improve the literacy skills of primary school children through education. In order to contribute to the achievement of this goal, a thorough investigation focused on the assessment of reading literacy and comprehension among early school children in Bulgaria and Italy. The article focuses on the principles for preparing materials in Italian and Bulgarian for assessing reading literacy. The linguistic features used to predict reading ability are divided into four main groups: raw text, lexical, morpho-syntactic and syntactic features.

Keywords: reading literacy; assessing reading literacy; language technologies

