Ana Sofía Covarrubias-Montero, Jorge G. Ibanez

Universidad Iberoamericana – Mexico City (Mexico)

https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2022-1.05

Abstract. To continue the experimental education of Chemical Engineering students during the SARS-Covid 19 pandemic, our school opted for assembling laboratory kits for each one of them and sending them by courier service to their homes. This arose much interest and was particularly successful in an Electrochemistry and Corrosion elective course, because up to 25 experiments were performed in each of the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters. By having their kits at home, students were also able to design experiments on their own. One such experiment –the preparation of a colloidal silver solution– only required readily available kit materials and some other home and kitchen items to produce an easily observable Ag colloidal solution. Lower classes (e.g., General Chemistry, High School Chemistry) should be able to reproduce this experiment as well. The entire procedure can be completed in 1 h.

Keywords: silver nanoparticles; electrochemical oxidation; capping agents; glucose

