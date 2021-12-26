Prof. Dr. Toni Chehlarova

Institute of Mathematics and Informatics – Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2021-6-4-the

Abstract. The main task considered in this material is related to the restoration of the mosaic “Source of Life” in the Bishop’s Basilica of Philippopolis. Ideas for creation and use of computer models of the geometric scheme and of separate figures in the considered mosaic are presented. Technologies such as 360-degree photography, 3D printing, specialized software for creating computer models, etc. are shared to provide conditions for research work.

STEAM training, especially in the context of STEAM centers and innovative schools, creates good opportunities for the widespread deployment of such resources. Most of the described educational resources are provided with free access in the Virtual Mathematics Laboratory, developed at the Institute of Mathematics and Informatics of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

Keywords: STEAM; geometric constructions; computer models; GeoGebra; 3D printing; symmetry; mathematics and art; IBL