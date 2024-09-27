Meil Hofmann1), Sudad H. Al-Obaidi2), Wang J. Chang3)

1,2)Mining University (Russia)

3)University of Xidian (China)

https://doi.org/10.53656/nat2024-3-4.02

Abstract. A tertiary method of enhanced oil recovery (EOR) based on the water-gas alternating injection process (WG) is examined in this article based on the ratio between saturation pressure and reservoir pressure. A hydrodynamic simulation of the WAG process was carried out using TEMPEST MORE software (version 7,1).

Many hydrocarbon fields worldwide are currently experiencing declining production rates. However, by utilizing advanced technologies like alternate injection of water and associated petroleum gas, the final oil recovery factor (RF) can be significantly increased. To ensure successful water injection experiments in real fields, it is crucial to consider the ratio of saturation and reservoir pressures during injection. Any negligence in this regard can lead to failure of the experiments aimed at enhancing oil recovery through WAG application.

The research examines two variations of reservoir system models with certainty. In the initial model, the saturation pressure is lower than the reservoir pressure, signifying an under-saturated state of the reservoir system containing dissolved gas. Consequently, when accompanying petroleum gas is introduced, it mixes with oil at precise thermobaric conditions. According to the second model, the reservoir is saturated with gas at a saturation pressure equivalent to the formation pressure. A thorough assessment indicates that the success of water alternating gas injection (WAG) is heavily influenced by the initial state of the reservoir. In situations where the reservoir is already saturated with gas, implementing water-gas stimulation may be ineffective as gas breakthroughs may occur rapidly. However, implementing WAG in saturated reservoirs can lead to a 1 – 8% rise in overall oil production, observable within 3 – 4 years, depending on the timing after waterflooding. Simultaneously, in the case of reservoirs with a low saturation pressure, which exhibits an undersaturated reservoir system, the implementation of water alternating gas injection can be seen as a viable approach for enhancing oil recovery. WAG is a proven method that confidently increases oil recovery up to 10% in undersaturated reservoirs compared to conventional waterflooding.

Keywords: WAG, Waterflooding, Saturation pressure, Cumulative oil production, EOR