Dr. Nadiia Vientseva, Assoc. Prof.

Dr. Olga Starokozhko

Berdyansk State Pedagogical University (Ukraine)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-7.05

Abstract. The article provides a theoretical analysis of the term “gender” and identifies the main gender stereotypes that exist among school teaching staff. There were revealed the peculiarities of gender differentiation in the system of general secondary education. As a result of the study, the list of “male” and “female” positions and specializations in the field of general secondary education was determined. There have been developed the recommendations for heads of general secondary education institutions to ensure gender equality in the teaching staff.

Keywords: gender; gender differentiation; head of a general secondary education institution