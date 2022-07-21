Dr. Mirko Miletic, DSc.

University Business Academy in Novi Sad (Republic of Serbia)

Dr. Marko Djordjevic, Assoc. Prof.

University of Kragujevac (Republic of Serbia)

https://doi.org/10.53656/ped2022-6.04

Abstract. In this paper, communication competence is seen as one of the most important skills in modern educational-pedagogical work. It is not about the absolute disposition of man, but about a set of variables that can be improved by learning to the level necessary for the realization of a certain social role. These are two groups of individually determined variables / potencies through which the degree of communication competence of an individual is articulated: cognitive and interactive. Pedagogical communication is most effective if it is realized with professional and communicatively competent teachers, individualized teaching in direct and / or indirect interpersonal communication and encoding of communicative messages, whose reception in pedagogical terms, ie. in terms of cognitive effects and value consequences, will be unambiguous.

Keywords: iommunication in education; pedagogical communication; communication competence; communicativeness