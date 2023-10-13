Dr. Ina Vladova, Assoc. Prof.

National Sports Academy “Vassil Levski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/str2023-5s-3-the

Abstract. This study aims to clarify the role and responsibilities of the Child Safeguarding Officer in Sports and assess whether it has a place in Bulgarian sports organizations. A SWOT analysis was carried out to assess the situation in Bulgaria of implementing this position in sports organizations. The results show that there is a need to change our country’s policies, practices, and culture regarding violence among children and youth playing sports. The introduction of this position is necessary given the provision of a safe, positive, and healthy environment for sport and ensuring the protection of children and young people.

Keywords: protection; safety; abuse; neglect

