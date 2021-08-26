Dr. Elena Zelenina, Assoc. Prof.

Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education

“Tula State University” (Russia)

Abstract. This paper outlines some benefits from online language corpora use in translators’ and interpreters’ teaching, especially its advantages for developing target language competences, translation competences and scientific research competences of future translators and interpreters. The author shares the results of her five year theoretical and empirical studies in training students to apply online language corpora in doing their language research projects, as well as offers rationalizing contributions to existing pedagogical language corpora applications in university teaching practice. The main resultant outcome of the author’s scientific pedagogical studies has become the Research-Oriented Methodology of Gradual Online Language Corpora Introduction.

Keywords: online language corpus; future translators and interpreters; higher education, competences, research.