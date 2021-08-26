Assist. Prof. Dr. Denitza A. Charkova, Prof. Dr. Elena Somova

University of Plovdiv “Paisii Hilendarski” (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/for21.410stu

Abstract. The present study examined the relation between students’ preferred mode of learning (online, face-to-face, and hybrid) and their opinions about the effectiveness of an online distance learning English language course under the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. The students favoring online distance learning constituted a significantly smaller proportion of the group versus those in favor of face-to-face instruction (p = 0.004). A significant relation was established between the students’ preferred mode of education and their opinions about the course effectiveness (p < 0.001). The students whose preferred form of education was compatible with online distance learning rated the course effectiveness at 93%, those favoring face-to-face education at 58%, and the supporters of hybrid education at 81%. Students’ comments and suggestions for the teaching practice in the post epidemic time are discussed.

Keywords: distance online language teaching; learner preferences, face-to-face teaching, hybrid teaching; language skills and competences