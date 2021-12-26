Dr. Lasko M. Laskov, Assoc. Prof.

New Bulgarian University (Bulgaria)

https://doi.org/10.53656/math2021-6-7-int

Abstract. Computer programming is a fundamental discipline in many academic programs, especially in the fields of informatics, applied mathematics, physics, and engineering. Despite its popularity, computer programming courses does not possess a widely-accepted methodology for its structure, and because of this reason, even introductory courses highly differ in their curriculum, approach, complexity, and even technical background.

In this paper we propose a methodology for introductory computer programming course structure definition that is based on the concept of notion formation through a system of tasks. The approach is intended to be applied in the context of academic education, but it is also applicable in the last years of high-school courses.

Keywords: computer programming; informatics education; system of tasks; teaching through tasks; notion formation