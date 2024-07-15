Sylvia Borissova, Assoc. Prof.

Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-02-07

Abstract. This article gives a synopsis of one of the fastest expanding in the last few decades interdisciplinary scientific fields keeping aesthetic problems and questions in its core, that of sensory studies, in order to sift out and systematize their interpretation of Kant’s aesthetics from his Critique of Pure Reason, Critique of Judgement and Anthropology from a Pragmatic Point of View. On that basis, six general conclusions are drawn on the interpretability and actuality of Kant’s transcendental aesthetics, analytics of the beautiful and the sublime, division of the fine arts, and his later observation on the outer senses – through the lens of sensory studies.

Keywords: aesthetics, senses, sensory studies, modal anthropology, Kant, Howes