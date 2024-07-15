Dr. Ivo Minkov

South-West University

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-02-04

Abstract. The article presents a unique interpretation of Kant’s philosophical development by exploring the relationship between dialectics and criticism. The conceptual analysis of peculiar propositions in some of the philosopher’s early writings reveals essential dialectical insights that lead to critical thinking. The text interprets Kant’s critical methodology from a historical-philosophical and hermeneutical perspective, highlighting its transcendental form of development. Kant’s philosophical development is characterized by the transcendental evolution, which confirms and expands upon the methodological thesis of a necessary transition from the pre-critical dialectics to the philosophical critique.

Keywords: dialectics, philosophical critique, critical methodology, transcendental evolution, Kant