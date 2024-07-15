Prof. Harald Seubert

Independent Theological College of Basel,

Chairman of the Martin Heidegger Society

https://doi.org/10.53656/phil2024-02-02

Abstract. Immediately after his ultimately fragmented main work “Being and Time” (1927), Heidegger had a phase of intensive engagement with Kant, especially his main work “Critique of Pure Reason” (1781). Kant’s topos of the “metaphysics of metaphysics” thus plays a central role. This figure of thought is of central importance not only for the interpretation of Kant, but also for the history of modern philosophy after Kant and after idealist philosophy.

Keywords: Kant, Heidegger, metaphysics of metaphysics, transcendental constitution, being; freedom