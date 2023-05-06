Dr. Phil Budgell

Sheffield, UK

https://doi.org/10.53656/voc23-211keyp

Abstract. In this article, the author argues for an open and transparent use of data that already exists but is not collected, collated and analysed within the education system in Bulgaria. This data needs to become Key Performance Indicators that will drive up:

– the Quality of Education; and

– the Standards of Achievement.

The author focusses on the relationship between:

– Input Variables (Prior Attainment and Delegated Financial Resources);

– Intervening Variables (Patterns of Expenditure) and

– Output Variable (Attendance, Standards of Attainment and Post-school Participation).

With one exception, real data is collated, analysed and presented using a range of algebraic and graphical approaches.

Finally, the author concludes that with greater subsidiarity (i.e., greater delegation of responsibility, authority and accountability); the greater the need for reliable and valid assessment data to hold the education system to account at school, regional and national level.

Keywords: education system; Bulgaria; key performance indicators; variables; input; output; intervening