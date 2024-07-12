Prof. Dimitar Veselinov,

Dr. Tsvetanka Dilkova

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”

https://doi.org/10.53656/for2024-03-06

Abstract. In today‘s “global village”, any kind of information spreads faster than ever before and reaches every corner of the world. Scientific information is no exception in this regard. Therefore, the need to learn a foreign language for specific purposes to serve as a means of scientific communication and production is more than obvious. The development of research in the field of science and technology illustrates the progress in the 21st century and the fundamental change in the language of this field. It is a major factor for drawing the attention of learners to specific terminology and for acquiring communication skills that are required by young professionals internationally.

Keywords: language learning for specific purposes, teaching languages in higher education, professional development, vocational education